MIGUNA MIGUNA goes berserk after an avocado won race for Nairobi Gubernatorial race

Besides the presidency, the Nairobi gubernatorial race is shaping up to be among the most hotly contested seats.





The incumbent, Dr. Evans Kidero, is sure to be on the ballot while the Jubilee side is yet to settle on the man who will seek to unseat the ODM strongman among Sonko, Peter Kenneth, Sakaja et al.





Miguna Miguna is so far the only independent candidate who has thrown his hat in the ring.





Former Nation FM presenter, Ciru Muriuki, recently carried a twitter poll where she gave four choices, Dr Evans Kidero, Mike Sonko, Peter Kenneth and an avocado.





Believe it or not, the avocado emerged top with 47% of the total votes cast. Peter Kenneth came second followed by Evans Kidero, with Sonko the least favorite.





Miguna, who was not included in the poll, went ham on Ciru calling her a cartel surrogate.





See the conversation below.