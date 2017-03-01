MERUs cannot vote for lazy leaders like RAILA ODINGA and KALONZO – KIRAITU MURUNGI

Meru Senator, Kiraitu Murungi, has said Meru County residents cannot vote for lazy leaders like Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka who spend most of their time demonstrating and calling for mass action.





Responding to journalists who asked him whether Meru County is becoming a NASA stronghold, Kiraitu said massive crowds witnessed in Meru during NASA rallies on Sunday do not translate to votes.





He said those who attended NASA rallies were few idlers who had nothing to do in their homes because it was on a Sunday.





Meanwhile, Meru Governor, Peter Munya, has distanced himself from the National Super Alliance saying the region is Uhuru Kenyatta’s stronghold.





He said despite meetings by NASA leaders, the region will still remain a ruling coalition stronghold.





He also said he supports Uhuru despite being a member of Party of National Unity (PNU).





The Kenyan DAILY POST