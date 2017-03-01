MERU residents say they will support RAILA’s NASA in August - UHURU is becoming useless!

On Monday , President Uhuru Kenyatta cancelled his three day visit to Meru and Tharaka Nithi Counties where he was scheduled to commission Jubilee Government projects.





According to State House spokesperson, Manoah Esipisu, the President cancelled the visit due to unavoidable circumstances and he will visit the region next month.





Instead, Uhuru said he will head to Western Kenya where he was expected to hold rallies in a region perceived to be a National Super Alliance (NASA) stronghold but later cancelled.





“Due to unavoidable circumstances, his Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta will not be making a two-day visit to Tharaka Nithi and Meru Counties, starting tomorrow, as had earlier been indicated,” Esipisu wrote.





But Uhuru’s decision to cancel the Tharaka Nithi and Meru trips has rubbed residents of the two neighbouring Counties the wrong way.





Addressing the media in Meru town, a section of residents who had anticipated the visit by the Head of State bashed Jubilee saying it does not value them despite having voted overwhelmingly for the Government in the last elections.





They said they will support NASA because it looks more concerned with their welfare than the Government.





“ Tukisema tu hakika, Government ya Kenya hakuna kitu imefanyia watu wa Meru (Honestly the government of Kenya has done nothing to the Meru people),” one furious resident said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST