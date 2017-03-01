MERU MPs reveal why UHURU cancelled MERU tour at the last minute - You won’t believe this

Jubilee MPs from Meru region have come to the defence of President Uhuru Kenyatta over his move to cancel the planned tour of the region this week.





Led by Imenti North MP, Rahim Dawood, and his Tigania West counterpart, David Karithi, the MPs said the President cancelled the visit to Meru and Tharaka Nithi Counties because there were delays in the awarding of tenders for the construction of major roads in the region which Uhuru was to commission.





“We advised the President to cancel the trip because the roads that are ready for commissioning are only in Igembe, Tigania West and Borabu Counties,” said Dawood.





“If he goes to commission roads in Igembe, it will be perceived that he needs Igembe votes only. We want the President to come to Meru for two days so that he can cover the whole region. There is no need for him to launch projects in one region only,” he added.





Earlier reports had indicated that Uhuru cancelled the visit after advice from NIS regarding the political shift in the region.





