MERU MP bans UHURU/ RUTO from the region - We are not your wives to dictate to us

An MP allied to the ruling Jubilee Party has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, to keep off Meru politics and not lecture residents on who they should elect come August 8th General Election.





Tigania West MP, David Karithi, accused Uhuru/ Ruto and Jubilee top leaders in the region of trying to patronize Meru voters.





Speaking at Uringu Primary Sschool in Tigania West, where he donated sh300, 000 for the upgrading of the institution, Kirithi said it was wrong for the President and his Deputy to use their powers to impose leaders on the people of Meru, saying they should let locals decide who they would vote for as their leaders freely and independently.





He vowed to support the re-election of Governor Peter Munya of PNU, noting that his challenger, Senator Kiraitu Murungi, should retire since he is already 70.





The Tigania West legislator also said he will support the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The Kenyan DAILY POST