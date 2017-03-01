MERU is no longer a UHURU/ RUTO’s safe heaven nor is it a Jubilee zone - LINTURI admits.

Igembe Central MP, Mithinka Linturi, has finally admitted that National Super Alliance (NASA) is gaining ground in Meru and Tharaka Nithi Counties.





For two weeks, NASA leaders led by Raila Odinga made inroads in Jubilee strongholds and as it seems Raila and his men may make Uhuru Kenyatta a one term president in August.





Speaking last week , Linturi said Jubilee is facing a serious crisis in Meru over unfulfilled promises.





“It is four years down the line, yet nothing has been done. The Miraa growing areas are gone unless Jubilee makes urgent interventions to correct the situation,” said Linturi.





The outspoken MP said the region was desperate and would end up supporting NASA if roads and water problems are not addressed.





“I am speaking what the majority of my colleagues are unable to say. But if the issues are not corrected, then we will have a problem. Historical issues of unemployment and underdevelopment must be fixed urgently,” he said.





