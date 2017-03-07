MERU is CORD zone and KIRAITU is a lost sheep, he will not win with his Jubilee - HASSAN OMAR.

Wiper Democratic Movement Secretary General, Omar Hassan, has declared Meru County an opposition zone saying Meru Community residents are tired of being in Jubilee.





Speaking at a rally in Meru on Monday, Hassan who accompanied CORD leader , Raila Odinga, and Kalonzo Muyoka said Meru Senator, Kiraitu Murungi, is a lost sheep who should regret his political calculations.





Murungi, a renowned multiparty democracy fighter, has often found himself under attack from his former colleagues in opposition.





Kiraitu is now working with President Uhuru Kenyatta, who opposition accuses of watering down fruits of democracy.





“Kiraitu should regret his move to work with Jubilee. He has tainted his past record and hopefully he can redeem himself,” said Omar, who is also the Mombasa Senator.





“He is a lost sheep and time has come for him to return home. It is sad that he can protect impunity perpetrated in Jubilee.” Omar added.





