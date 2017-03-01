MERU Governor aspirant ditches UHURU/ RUTO’s Jubilee for RAILA’s NASA-Ground shifting?

Tuesday March 14, 2017 - A Meru Gubernatorial aspirant has ditched President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Security expert Mwenda Mmbijiwe, who has been vocal in supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election, defected to NASA from where he will contest against the incumbent, Peter Munya, among others to the utter surprise of everyone.





He said his decision to dump Uhuru/ Ruto for Raila Odinga was prompted by the rising anti-Jubilee sentiments across Meru County.





He revealed that he had already communicated his decision to ditch Jubilee for NASA to the Registrar of Political Parties.





“I have listened to people’s voices and it is clear they are gravitating towards the Opposition,” Mmbijiwe said.





He challenged Munya and the rest to prepare for a gruesome battle for the Meru gubernatorial seat.





The Kenyan DAILY POST