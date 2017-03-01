Meet QUINTER, the Sh 31 Million SportPesa Jackpot winner (PHOTOs)

23 year old college drop-out, Quinter Chemei, is the newest millionaire in town after winning Sh 31 Million SportPesa jackpot using just Sh 100.





Quinter correctly predicted the outcome of 16 matches in the Mega Jackpot Games.





“I went to visit my friend at Kapsokwony trading centre in Bungoma county and found him betting using a small piece of paper which he had copied from one of the daily newspapers. I asked him if he had ever won the game and after he replied yes, I was convinced to participate after he accepted to introduce me to the game,” She said.





Last Saturday, she received a message informing her that she had won Sh 31 Milllion.





“ Imagine from January, I have been betting throughout, spending up to Sh100 a day but never winning anything. I did not give up because I wanted to go back to school and I knew my parents were unable to raise the fees . I thank one of my friends who insisted that we share the betting numbers. I managed to get Sh31 million while she got Sh1.7 million. The reason she failed to get the same amount is because she changed one game after we had finalised analysing the teams” She further said.



