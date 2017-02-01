Meet oldest form one student in Kenya - he is 74-years old (PHOTO)

They say you are never too old to dream again and that is why 74-year old Kazungu Humadi Kadenge has gone back to school.





Kazungu was admitted in form one at Ganze Boys Secondary School in Kilifi early last month.





The father of seven sat for KCPE last year scoring 134 marks out of a possible 500.





Kazungu dropped out of school 50 years ago, at class 4, but resumed last year at class 3.





He was allowed to sit for the KCPE after proving that he had the basic reading and writing skills.





He was offered a place at a school in Taita but turned it down to join Ganze where he is now schoolmates with his two sons.





So what would motivate a 74-year old to go back to school?





Well, Mr, Kazungu decided to pursue education further and liberate himself from being looked down upon as illiterate.





He also wants to escape from being branded a witch, something that’s very common in the region for old people who are illiterate.





Kazungu says he wants to work hard and be the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) chief.





