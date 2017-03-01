Meet a female PASTOR who claims to be God and her followers worship her (PHOTOs)

A 25 yr old female preacher from Benin Republic claims she is God and her mission on earth is to defeat the devil.





Pastor Vicentia Tadagbe claims she fell from heaven with the divine mission of defeating the devil and his agents in the world.





She describes herself as “Perfect” and “God’s Holy Spirit”.





In January, five followers of Pastor Vicentia suffocated to death after she told them to lock themselves inside sealed rooms with burning incense and pray for deliverance.





They suffocated to death after following the preacher’s orders.





Surprisingly, many people worship her and believe she is God.





Here are 5 things you need to know about this rogue preacher who calls herself God.





The preacher, 25-year-old Vicentia Tadagbe Tchranvoukinni , is the founder of the Very Holy Church of Jesus Christ of Baname, located in Republic of Benin. The church was founded in 2009.





She calls herself God, "Perfect" and "God's Holy Spirit"





Her mission on earth is to ‘drive out the demon’





She claims to have fallen from the sky in northern Benin, where she was found by a shepherd in the bush.





Her church has been expelled from Benin's community of churches, due to repeated scandals.





See her photos and some of the gullible followers who worship her.