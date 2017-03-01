Meet a curvaceous LADY who had S£X with DJ CREME and claims his D** is tiny (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 05:30
Dj Creme has been caught up in another s3x scandal after someone hacked a Whatsapp account of a wannabe socialite from Coast.
The curvaceous beauty from Coast who calls herself Jewanj Queen, was bragging to a friend how she had s3x with Dj Creme in the leaked Whatsapp texts.
She also revealed that the controversial deejay has a tiny d***.
Here are photos of Jewanj Queen, the curvy socialite from Coast who claims Dj Creme has a tiny d***