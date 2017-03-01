Media will not be allowed to relay parallel August elections results live on TV because of incitement

The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) has now passed a law that no media house will be allowed to relay parallel results in the August 8th elections.





Speaking during the launch of the media reporting guidelines in the General Elections, CA boss, Francis Wangusi, said no station will be allowed to transmit election results adding that it is only IEBC who have that mandate.





"Some media houses have threatened to transmit parallel results but let them have this message clear, we are the watchdogs and we shall not allow it. There is only one body that can transmit election results and that is the IEBC," said Wangusi.





Wangusi also directed all media houses to be balanced when covering political events especially those touching on presidential candidates.





He noted that some media houses are already airing political events where leaders incite people on live TV. He said those stations will be closed if they continue with that habit.





The Kenyan DAILY POST