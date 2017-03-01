MATIANG'I is a nobody in GUSII and he can’t guarantee UHURU even his wife’s vote - ODM‘s BOSIRE.

Kitutu Masaba MP, Timothy Bosire, says Education Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, will not dictate Gusii people on how to vote adding that he will deliver ‘nothing’ for the Jubilee Government.





Matiangi who is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s point man in Gusii has been traversing Nyamira and Kisii Counties hunting for votes for President Uhuru Kenyatta.





But last Monday, Bosire accused the Minister of meddling in Gusii politics adding that he will ‘teach’ him a life time political lesson.





“Matiangi should stop his monkey business in Gusii. He should do the job he was given or resign and join politics,” said Bosire.





“I will teach him a political lesson if he continues selling Jubilee policies around because he is a nobody,” Bosire added.





This is not the first time Bosire has clashed with Matiangi.





He also took on Matiangi last year after he cautioned Gusii people against voting for Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga.





