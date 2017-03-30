MATIANGI begs KISIIs to support UHURU in august - I will lose my job if you vote for RAILA

Education Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has expressed fears that he may lose his job if the Kisii community fails to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election August.





Speaking last Sunday in Nyamira County, Matiangi said he fears being jobless if President Uhuru Kenyatta is not voted in by the Gusii community.





Over the last two weeks, Matiangi has camped in Kisii and Nyamira Counties drumming up support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.





He has been meeting school heads, church leaders, chiefs and village elders trying to convince residents why they should vote for Uhuru.





Kisii and Nyamira Counties are regarded as opposition strongholds but Matiangi and a group of Jubilee leaders are doing great work in ensuring that the region supports Jubilee.





The Kenyan DAILY POST