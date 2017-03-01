Mass exodus as UHURU receives 4 ODM MPs and Governor to Jubilee! RAILA is minced meat!

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid has received a huge boost after a Governor and four ODM MPs dumped the Orange Party and joined Jubilee Party.





In a ceremony at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday, Uhuru received Marsabit Governor, Ukur Yattani, and 4 MPs who said they want to be in the Government after August 8 th poll.





The MPs were Roba Duba (Moyale), Chachu Nganya (North Horr), Nasra Ibrahim (Women Representative) and Joseph Lakuton (Laisamis).





Ukur Yattani becomes the latest in the list of Governors and senior politicians to defect from the opposition and rally behind President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.





“We have decided to leave the opposition because of the good work your Government has done to us. We will campaign for your re-election Mr President,” Yattani told Uhuru.





Marsabit leaders’ defection is a big blow to CORD leader, Raila Odinga, since he was hoping the expansive County will support his presidential bid like in 2013 polls.





