Mass defections as Kwale ODM MPs threaten to join Jubilee - RAILA will collapse after this

Thursday March 16, 2017 - A number of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM leaders in Kwale County have threatened to ditch the party for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee ahead of the August polls.





Led by Matuga MP, Hassan Mwanyoha, and his nominated counterpart, Zulekha Hassan, the leaders said that they will have no option but to defect to Jubilee over fears of unfair nominations.





The MPs claimed that Raila Odinga was planning to favour certain leaders in the nominations.





They alleged that certain officials at the Orange House and in the party’s National Elections Board had received nomination applications from some aspirants 60 days after the party’s deadline.





“We want the board to assure us that our members will be allowed the free hand to pick candidates of their choice and that no one will be imposed on us,” Mwanyoha said at Orange House yesterday.





The Kenyan DAILY POST