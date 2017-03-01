MARWA makes another thrilling announcement in Coast and RAILA ODINGA is not happy

Coast Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa has awarded the Makonde community a location of their own.





Speaking during a ceremony held by the community after they were given Kenyan IDs by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, Marwa said the community will have its own location called Makongeni which will be hived off Kinondo.





He said a Chief from the Makonde community will be employed by the Government to administer the new location, which he said was just waiting approval by Interior Cabinet Secretary, Joseph Nkaisery.





The no-nonsense Marwa asked the Makonde community to use their new IDs to vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta as they develop the country.





“You should now apply for loans and start businesses. You can do business anywhere in the country because you are now Kenyans,” Marwa said as he indirectly campaigned for Uhuru.





