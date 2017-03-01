MARWA blasts JOHO for claiming that he is ‘Coast’s real Sultan’! You are just a nobody

Coast Region Coordinator, Nelson Marwa, has blasted Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho for claiming that he is a ‘Sultan’ from Coast.





Addressing a Press Conference last Thursday , Marwa said that they cannot allow residents to go through the trouble experienced when Sultans from the Omani Arab clan ruled the region.





“Africans went through troubles in the hands of Sultans and you want to call yourself such?” Marwa said.





The no-nonsense administrator said such a thing cannot be allowed to happen in the country, adding that all Counties must be respected.





"You want to be sultan in Lamu, Tana River, and Voi. What is the agenda? Has Mazrui leadership come back in Africa?" Marwa posed.





Marwa was responding to Joho's efforts to rally Coast Counties to support the National Super Alliance (NASA) ahead of August 8 th polls.





He said Joho should stick his politics to Mombasa County and he will not be allowed to hold rallies in Lamu, Kilifi, Kwale or Tana River Counties.





The Kenyan DAILY POST