Marakwet leaders vow to mobilize people to vote out corrupt UHURU/ RUTO - VIDEO

It seems Jubilee’s support in the vote rich Rift Valley is declining by the day as we approach the August 8th General Elections.





In the 2013 Elections, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, received overwhelming support from the Rift Valley that may not be the case this time round.





Some residents feel that they have been short changed by the Government that has been dogged by mega corruption scandals and are contemplating voting for the opposition, NASA, in the upcoming Elections.





Watch the video below as an angry Marakwet resident tells off President Uhuru and his DP Ruto.



