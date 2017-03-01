Mali safi! PHOTOs of the S£XY LADY that Dr. OFWENEKE is chewing behind his wife’s back.

Dr Ofweneke’s wife, Nicah The Queen, has revealed that her marriage with the local comedian has hit a snag.





Apparently, Ofweneke has been battering Nicah and cheating on her with a struggling city socialite called Maggie Shiko.





Maggie Shiko has been warning Ofweneke’s wife for quite sometime and she is the reason behind his crumbled marriage.





Last year, Nicah confronted Maggie on social media and accused her of messing up her marriage.





But she is quite something.





See her photos below.