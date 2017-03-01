Male Kenyatta University student charged with raping a 17-year old female ‘Fresher’

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 - A male Kenyatta University student appeared in court in Nairobi on Tuesday for allegedly raping a first year student in his hostel room.





The suspect, Fredrick Nyamboga Ongwae, allegedly committed the crime on February, 23 at Kenyatta village market within Kasarani sub-county.





According to the victim, aged 17, Nyamboga aka Oro forced himself on her and threatened to kill her if she screamed for help.





The two had been friends for a few days after which the suspect asked her to visit him in his hostel room.





The prosecution told the court that the suspect asked the lady to go to his hostel to charge her phone and after the battery was full, the accused convinced her to spend the night at his place because it was late.





He later forced himself on her at around 11pm after she denied him s3x.





The accused denied the charges and was released on a Sh200, 000 bond with case slated to be heard on 26 th April this year.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.