MAKAU MUTUA sends chilling message to KALONZO over his threats & ultimatums to RAILA

Thursday March 16, 2017 - Renowned law scholar and columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has sent a chilling message to Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, over threats of bolting out of National Super Alliance (NASA) if he is not chosen as the coalition’s presidential flag bearer.





Over the last one month, Kalonzo has been threatening to walk out of NASA if ODM party refuses to honour the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) they signed with Wiper in 2013.





In the MOU, ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, agreed to support Kalonzo’s presidential bid in 2017.





Now following these threats of bolting out of the alliance, Makau Mutua has told Kalonzo and his team to stop bloviating.





“Wiper leaders must stop BLOVIATING. It doesn't help NASA, or Kalonzo, to threaten Armageddon if he isn't chosen. See far like a giraffe,” Makau, who is based in United States, said.





