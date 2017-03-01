MAKAU MUTUA finally names who he’ll support for President and leaves everyone in shock

Renowned law Prof. Makau Mutua has given his two cents on who should be the Presidential candidate for the National Super Alliance (NASA).





While ranting on Twitter, the firebrand lawyer, who has been a staunch supporter of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga until recently, shocked him after he threw weight behind former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka for the NASA ticket.





Mutua announced that he supports Kalonzo to be given the NASA ticket to face President Uhuru Kenyatta at the ballot in August General Election.





He noted that with Kalonzo as the flag bearer, NASA has a better chance of beating Uhuru. Otherwise, the incumbent will win by 8am if Raila or any other candidates clinches the ticket.





“NASA must have Kalonzo either as numero uno or numero dos to have a chance against Jubilee. Simple logic. Don't argue. Take it to the bank," Mutua tweeted.





