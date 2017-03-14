MAKAU MUTUA abandons RAILA ODINGA and endorses KALONZO as the NASA presidential candidate.

Renowned political columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has said that former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka must be the National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential flag bearer if the opposition wants to dislodge Jubilee from power.





Sharing his sentiments via his social media account last Sunday, Makau who is a Kenyan scholar based at the United States said Kalonzo should be given the NASA ticket to contest for the Presidency.





Mutua said that with Kalonzo as the flag bearer, NASA had a better chance of beating Jubilee come August.





"NASA must have Kalonzo either as numero uno or numero dos to have a chance against Jubilee. Simple logic. Don't argue. Take it to the bank," Mutua said.





The amorphous coalition is yet to name its candidate to battle President Uhuru Kenyatta who is seeking re-election under the Jubilee flag.





Last month, NASA leaders signed a power sharing deal ahead of the August 8th election.





In the deal, leaders who will lose out of the top two seats will be compensated by appointments to Parliament and the creation of an office of the Prime Minister.





The Kenyan DAILY POST