Majority of Kenyans want RAILA to be nominated as the NASA Presidential flag bearer - Poll

A new poll conducted by Infotrak shows that majority of Kenyans want CORD leader, Raila Odinga, to be the National Super Alliance (NASA) flagbearer in the upcoming poll.





The poll, which was conducted in all the 47 Counties, shows that 68 percent of Kenyans want Raila Odinga to be the NASA presidential candidate while 13 percent want Kalonzo Musyoka.





Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi follows closely at 12 per cent, while Ford Kenya's Moses Wetangula is the least preferred candidate, with 2 per cent.





The report also indicated that 65 per cent of Kenyans supported the formation of the NASA coalition, whereas 25 per cent were against the coalition.





According to Infotrak Chief Executive Officer, Angela Ambitho, a total of 1,500 respondents were surveyed.





She said the survey was conducted between February 24 to March 2, 2017.





The Kenyan DAILY POST