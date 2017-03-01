Majority Leader reveals why UHURU will lose MERU votes to RAILA - People are not stupid!

Wednesday March 29, 2017 - Meru County Assembly Majority Leader Ayub Bundi has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta to change tact when he visits the region or else he will lose the Meru votes to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his National Super Alliance (NASA).





Speaking yesterday, Bundi accused a section of Jubilee leaders in the County of sidelining local politicians in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit to the region - a move he said would cost Uhuru the Meru votes because people are not stupid.





Bundi accused the Jubilee leadership of excluding Meru MCAs from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaigns in the region and challenged the Head of State to include them or lose.





“Meru has 10 MPs and 70 MCAs, including Speaker Joseph Kaberia. Unfortunately, some leaders who purport to be more close to Uhuru have excluded many during his previous visit to the region,” Bundi complained.





The Kenyan DAILY POST