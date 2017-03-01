Madness! See what happened at Thomas Wahome’s Helicopter of Christ Church on Sunday (PHOTOs)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 06:13

Rogue pastor Thomas Wahome of Helicopter of Christ is still fooling Kenyans with his fake miracles.

We all know that he fakes miracles like Kanyari but foolish Nairobi residents are still flocking his church.

Last Sunday, women fell like gunia during a deliverance service that he held in his church located in Downtown Nairobi.

He claims to have delivered them from evil spirits while others claim that they were healed of H!V.

However, these are paid idiots.

See photos.



The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno