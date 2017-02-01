Machakos Senator JOHNSTONE MUTHAMA’s son, MOSES, exposed badly, this guy is a con (READ)

The son of loud-mouthed Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama has been exposed for failing to pay debts.





He borrowed Sh 1500 from a friend on 11th January claiming that his car had run out of fuel and he has never returned the money up to date.





He has been ignoring the calls from his close friend after refusing to settle the debt.





This is how he was exposed and evidence to back up his claims.





CONMAN ALERT. Moses Muthama.





His father is a senator and his family is wealthy so you won't believe he conned me such a meagre amount of money 1500. I know it's kidogo but what pisses me off is the fact he ignores my calls and texts since that day.





He called and sent a text that his car got stuck on Kiambu rd and didn't have cash on him nimtumue 1500 and he was going to refund by 7pm. That was 11Jan. Since then he lengas my texts like the plague. If he really was genuine he would pick my calls and tell me to give him time but ignoring calls thats the behavior of con men. Tell him to pay my money hata kama ni kidogo ni yangu na awache tabia mbaya. I have screenshots of the conversation so let him not lie. He is Moses Muthama son to Machakos senator Johnstone Muthama.





Anilipe his father is a tycoon.





Hawa matajiri wao hunyanganya maskini the little they have. Sad. 😔





Conman kabisa. .





Evidence attached.