LUO MP blames RAILA for voter apathy in Nyanza and warns him to keep off or he’ll lose again

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been warned to stop imposing leaders on the people of Nyanza.





Speaking last week, Alego Usonga MP, George Omondi, blamed Raila Odinga for the voter apathy in the region for imposing leaders on people.





Besides, he accused the former PM and his people of interfering with party nominations.





“The main reason for the low voter turn-out in Luo Nyanza is because of imposing leaders by Raila Odinga. The high voter apathy in 2013 was because ODM officials interfered with nominations,” said Omondi.





He warned Raila Odinga to keep off the region’s politics and stop imposing leaders on people.





Omondi asked him to allow the people of Nyanza to go to nominations to elect leaders of their choice to guarantee a high voter turn-out in the August poll or else he will lose again.





The Kenyan DAILY POST