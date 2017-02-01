LUO guy narrates how he was ‘robbed’ Ksh 52,000 in broad daylight by a Nairobi LADY.

Nairobi ladies are known world over to be notorious gold diggers and this Luo guy by the name, Javan Narshon, is the latest victim.





The poor guy has taken to Facebook to narrate how a s3xy lady he went out on a date which ripped him his hard earned Ksh 52,000.





Lesson, don’t take a lady to a restaurant you have never been and don’t let her order anything you don’t know its price.





Read the post below that has gone viral.