LUO clerics tell UHURU to tone down his tone about 2007 PEV and ICC - Don’t mention RAILA

A section of Luo community clerics have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to tone down his utterances on PEV for the sake of peace saying his remarks regarding post-election violence in Kisii were "very startling".





During his visit to Kisii County last Tuesday, Uhuru said opposition leader, Raila Odinga, sparked the fighting that led to more than 1,300 deaths and the displacement of at least 600,000.





The leaders said Uhuru's statement was disappointing and could reignite controversy over the violence that followed a disputed election in 2007.





The group’s chairman, Bishop Washington Ogonyo, said that Raila was a complainant because his victory was "stolen" and that this was what caused the people to resort to attacks.





“In this regard, the President should speak as the Head of State and Government, with a tone aimed at uniting all tribes within the republic, not as a political activist out to divide the country along tribal lines,” Ongonyo said.





The clerics urged Uhuru to be on the front line uniting Kenyans instead of dividing them.





