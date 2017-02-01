LIZ WANGUI’s S3X escapades exposed, She was doing it with a mzungu (See PHOTOs)

Randy behaviours of a Kikuyu lady identified as Liz Wangui have been exposed on social media.





Apparently, Liz has been sampling men from right, left and centre including wazungus.





Despite her beauty (she is a model), she is offering her body freely to anything in a trouser.





Here are photos of her s3x escapades and what she has been sending men to lure them to s3x.



