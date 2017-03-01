Like MUGABE, RUTO begins evicting foreigners who own land in Rift Valley! Planning to grab it?

Tuesday March 14, 2017 – An order by Deputy President William Ruto to two foreign firms in Rift Valley to relinquish their land has not been received well by a section of regional leaders.





Led by Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, the leaders said the demand for the 300-500 acres of land from Unilever and James Finlay Tea Companies was a plot by the DP to grab the land in question.





He said the letter by Ruto telling the two multinational companies to surrender part of their land for the alleged expansion of Kericho Town was a ploy by land sharks led by the DP himself to grab it.





“I have heard about calls for compulsory acquisition of land that belongs to multinational tea companies, but as South Rift Governor and a son of Kericho County, I oppose the move since I know it is just another scheme hatched by sly individuals with the ultimate goal of dividing the land among themselves,” Ruto said.





In December last year, William Ruto instructed Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony and Members of the Kericho County Assembly to begin the legal process of compulsory acquisition of land bordering Kericho Town.





