Lazima upanue miguu - LADY leaks texts of a man begging her for S£X in exchange of a job.

There are shameless men who believe that they must have s3x with a lady before giving her a job.

That’s why we have so many incompetent ladies in the job market because most of them slept their way up.

A lady has exposed a randy man who was begging her for s3x in exchange for a job.

When she denied him “lungula”, the man told her that this is Kenya and she shouldn’t expect free things.

She must spread her legs to men for her to get a job.

Here are the texts of the shameless man begging for s3x from the lady. Is this idiot even a boss?



