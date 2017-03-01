LADY snoops her husband’s phone and shares the stuff his mpango wa kando has been sending him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 06:21

A married woman who recently went through her husband’s phone has found that he has a clande.

She shared a conversation between her husband and the clandestine lover where he was asking for n@d3s.

She is now pondering on what to do after finding out her husband has an illicit affair with another woman.

This is what she posted.

Advice her please.



The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno