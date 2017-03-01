LADY snoops her husband’s phone and shares the stuff his mpango wa kando has been sending him.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 06:21
A married woman who recently went through her husband’s phone has found that he has a clande.
She shared a conversation between her husband and the clandestine lover where he was asking for n@d3s.
She is now pondering on what to do after finding out her husband has an illicit affair with another woman.
This is what she posted.
Advice her please.
The Kenyan DAILY POST