KMPDU’s OLUGA undermines UHURU like a small boy - See what he told striking doctors.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General, Ouma Oluga, has told striking doctors not to be intimidated by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Last Tuesday , Uhuru who was speaking in Naivasha urged striking doctors to return to work and threatened them with a sack if they fail to do so.





But in a statement to the press the following day, Oluga downplayed Uhuru’s threats and urged doctors to continue with their strike.





“I'm aware you are all angry, frustrated and disappointed. You should be. The tens of millions of Kenyans who depend on public health facilities are too. I'm too,” Oluga said.





“Ironically, even those who can and should take action and make a difference for our country are equally angry, frustrated and disappointed,” he added.





He concluded by urging doctors not to fear until the Government implements the 2013 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).





