KMPDU officials among 12 Doctors sacked after President UHURU KENYATTA’s warning

The Government has made good its threat to sack striking doctors after Kenyatta National Hospital fired 12 of its doctors among them Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials.





President Uhuru warned of dire consequences after doctors turned down a 50 percent pay rise offer from the government.





KNH CEO, Lily Koros, while confirming the sack, said that the doctors had absconded duty and took part in an illegal strike.





Meanwhile, Peter Munya, the Council of Governors chairman has directed Counties to sack all striking doctors adding that the Government will hire doctors from Tanzania and Cuba.





Below is the Statement from KNH.