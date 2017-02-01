Kisii and Nyamira Counties are my strongholds, don’t even bother – RAILA tells UHURU

CORD leader, Raila Odinga, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against classifying Kisii and Nyamira Counties as swing Counties that will decide who will win the August 8 th General Elections.





Speaking at Orange House where he met Kisii and Nyamira leaders, Raila said Nyamira and Kisii Counties are not swing Counties but are NASA’s strongholds.





Other Counties that are said to be swing regions are Trans Nzoia, Turkana, Narok and Kajiado. The six Counties have a total of 2.1 million votes.





“I saw the other day on the newspaper that Kajiado, Narok, Turkana, Kisii, Nyamira and even Trans Nzoia are battle zones. What battle zones? Those are formidable ODM-Nasa zones and we have those numbers,” said Raila.





The CORD boss also took a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto’s remarks that NASA leaders are power hungry.





“What is he also looking for if not power? If he doesn’t want leadership, then let him go home,” said Raila.





