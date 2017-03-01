KIRAITU MURUNGI tells RAILA to forget MERU votes - We will support UHURU 100 percent.

Meru Senator, Kiraitu Murungi, has rubbished claims by some sections of the media that Jubilee is losing its popularity in Meru region.





Speaking last Saturday in Meru town, Kiraitu said despite the National Super Alliance (NASA) pulling large crowds during their tour two weeks ago, the region is pro-Jubilee.





Kiraitu said attending political rallies in large numbers does not necessarily translate to votes.





"We are in Government to stay and opposition political waves will never divide Meru people,” said Kiraitu.





However, the veteran politician admitted that the national Government had not fulfilled all its promises, pointing the finger at Government bureaucracy.





He told Meru residents that the teething problems are being addressed.





"We understand that many projects have not been completed but we are working on them. We will ensure [that] when the President visits the County this year all the projects will be done," he said.





