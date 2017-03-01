KIPSIGIS professionals ban RUTO from Narok - Don’t come here again, we won’t vote for you

Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto is in deep trouble for trying to infiltrate Jubilee strongholds and undermining Deputy President William Ruto in Rift Valley.





This is after Kipsigis professionals in Narok County banned him from setting foot there with his Chama Cha Mashinani.





The professionals dismissed his party’s forays in the County as inconsequential.





Led by Kalenjin Professionals Narok Chapter Chairman, Dr. Nahashon Langat, they said Ruto’s Chama Cha Mashinani party was bound to fail in its efforts to woo the Kipsisigis in Narok County.





Langat, who is also planning to vie for Narok South Parliamentary seat in the August elections, challenged the Bomet Governor and those rebelling against DP William Ruto to come clean on who their Presidential candidate is between Jubilee’s Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) candidate.





He said it was ironical that the Ruto and the rebels claim to support Uhuru and at the same time distance themselves from the Deputy President, who is Uhuru’s running mate.





The Kenyan DAILY POST