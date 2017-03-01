KIMAIYO tells GIDEON MOI to work with WILLIAM RUTO or shut his stinking mouth.

Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, has been warned against criticising Deputy President William Ruto when he is trying to end skirmishes in the volatile Kerio Valley.





While in Iten, Gideon dismissed Ruto's visits to the troubled Baringo and Elgeyo Marakwet regions, saying they are inconsequential.





But speaking on Sunday, Kerio Valley Youth leader, Joel Kimaiyo, asked Gideon to show what he had done to help solve insecurity in the area.





"It is a shame for someone of Gideon's calibre to claim that Ruto's visits to Kerio Valley are an embarrassment, while the truth is that he (Gideon) has done nothing to solve the problem," Kimaiyo said.





"If Gideon can't help restore peace between the Pokots of Tiaty and the Turgens within Baringo County, then what on earth can he purport to solve? He should either work with other leaders in search for peace or shut up," Kimaiyo added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST