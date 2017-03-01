KIKUYUs will never change! See the proposed 2022 line-up and who will succeed UHURU

Former Gatanga Member of Parliament and Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant, Peter Kenneth, has been proposed as the running mate for Deputy President William Ruto during the 2022 General Elections.





Kenneth was proposed to be Ruto’s running mate in the 2022 Presidential race by a section of Mt. Kenya leaders led by Kiharu Member of Parliament, Irungu Kang’ata.





Speaking last Sunday, Kang’ata said if Kenneth will be on the ballot alongside Ruto for the Presidency, Jubilee will get support across the entire country.





He noted that Mt. Kenya will support Kenneth to be Ruto’s deputy and thereafter become President.





“Right after President Uhuru Kenyatta, we shall support Ruto for the Presidency and Kenneth as his Deputy, which is already a concluded matter,” Irungu stated.





He urged Nairobians to vote for Kenneth as Governor in the August polls as he sets his eyes on the Presidency in 2022.





