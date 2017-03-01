KIKUYUs should stop “uthamaki” nonsense, See PHOTOs of KENYATTA’s family land lying idle.

The pics below represent a piece of Kenyatta's family land stretching from between Kahawa Sukari to the Eastern bypass.





The land is lying idle wi th wild shrubs growing on it, even with a majority of Kikuyus being landless.





The expropriation of this land and the many other large tracts of land being held by the Kenyattas back to the rightful owners is what Uhuru Kenyatta fears most in losing these polls to Odinga.





Why should an individual be holding large tracts of land when his supporters are landless??