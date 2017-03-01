KIKUYU elders endorse KIDERO for the second term in office as they overlook ‘uthamaki’

A section of Kikuyu elders from Kiambu County have endorsed Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, for a second term in office.





Addressing the press at Kidero’s office last Friday, the elders led by Captain Waweru Mbugua said they will marshall the Kikuyu community to support Evans Kidero’s re-election.





“We do not have any problem with you. We have invested heavily in Nairobi and we want good leadership. Although, we are not registered voters in Nairobi, we will marshal those from Kiambu living in Nairobi to support you,” said Mbugua.





Kidero, on his part, said that the elders paid him a courtesy call to discuss issues touching on upcoming elections, investment, service provision, land rates, expired leases and threats posed by land grabbing cartels in Nairobi.





“Nairobi County deserves leaders who bring us together and not those who divide us along tribal lines. I have ensured, since my election as a Governor, that all Nairobi residents live as a single community bringing an end to tribal clashes often witnessed in the city before I came to power,” said Kidero.





