KIDERO reveals what RAILA’s NASA will do in Nairobi and KALONZO is not happy at all - LOOK!

Thursday March 16, 2017 - The National Super Alliance (NASA) will hold joint nominations in Nairobi to ensure they field one candidate for every elective seat in the city.





This was revealed by Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero who said NASA has no option but to hold joint nominations if it has to defeat Jubilee in Nairobi and take over majority of seats.





Speaking yesterday, Kidero noted that all NASA affiliate parties have agreed to back one candidate for each of the seats in Nairobi right from the Governor to the MCA positions.





“It has already been agreed upon that Nairobi will conduct joint nominations and that we will have one candidate from the coalition in every position,” Kidero said.





The Nairobi Governor warned the Opposition not to repeat the mistake they did in 2013 of each party fielding its own candidates, a move that contributed to the loss of many seats to Jubilee.





This comes even as Wiper Party Leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, ruled out the possibility of joint nominations saying his party would go it alone.





The Kenyan DAILY POST