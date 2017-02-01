KIBWANA launches campaign that may end RAILA’s career and boost KALONZO’s - LOOK

After abandoning his Muungano Party to support former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka in Wiper, Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana has launched a campaign to boost Kalonzo’s chances of becoming President in the August elections.





This is after he initiated talks with leaders of fringe parties in Ukambani to support Kalonzo’s Presidential bid.





Speaking yesterday, Kibwana said he would reach out to Maendeleo Chap Chap Leader, Alfred Mutua, and NARC Party Leader, Charity Ngilu, in efforts to bring the Kamba community together to speak in one voice and support Kalonzo to get the National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential ticket to go ahead and face Uhuru Kenyatta for the Presidency in August.





He also vowed to lure Chama cha Uzalendo Leader, Wavinya Ndeti, and her People’s Trust Party counterpart, Mutua Katuku, to support Kalonzo.





“None of these leaders have expressed their interest in the Presidency, so it is only fair and reasonable that they support Kalonzo,” said Kibwana.





The Kenyan DAILY POST