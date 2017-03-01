KHALWALE reveals the dangerous disease that UHURU might suffer because of anger and rage.

Kakamega Senator, Dr Bonni Khalwale, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to take a rest from active politics because he might suffer a dangerous disease.





In an interview with Citizen TV, Khalwale said that the President needs to take rest meaning he should hand over power to the opposition.





“The President being a political, an ideological plus spiritual orphan of the old constitution, he’s finding it difficult to cope. My advice is he can easily rupture a vein in the brain because blood pressure goes up. Let him be calm, stop defending the seat, allow another Kenyan who can transform the country into the new dispensation because he is clearly not able,” Khalwale said.





On Tuesday last week, a tough-talking Uhuru ordered doctors to resume their duties while negotiations continue or face the sack.





Then the following day on Wednesday , he spewed harsh words directed at Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok after a public clash on sharing of the proceeds of oil resources being drilled in the County.





The Kenyan DAILY POST