KHALWALE launches campaign to bring down an ODM Govt with 20 corruption scandals

Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale has launched a campaign to bring down the Government of Governor Wycliffe Oparanya ahead of the August General Elections.





Speaking yesterday, Khalwale claimed that he has at least 20 big scandals that have rocked Kakamega County under the leadership of Oparanya and that he will unleash one after another every week until August.





He said the County cannot afford to have Oparanya for another five years because that would mean more suffering for residents and more corruption scandals.





“The scandals will not be propaganda but actual looting tabulated in the Auditor General’s report. I will issue scandal after scandal to the Kakamega people in weekly doses so they can know what has been happening,” said Khalwale.





“Oparanya has acquired a chopper to campaign against me, but that doesn’t worry me. I will expose him for the thief that he is,” he added.





