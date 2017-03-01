KHALWALE laughs off claims that RAILA ODINGA is the most popular among all NASA principals.

Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has laughed off an opinion poll that rated ODM leader, Raila Odinga, the best bet for the coalition's Presidential flag bearer.





On Friday , an opinion conducted by Infotrak showed that majority of National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters want Raila Odinga to fly the NASA presidential flag in August.





In the poll, 62 percent of NASA supporters want Raila to be the flag bearer. Kalonzo Musyoka came second with 13.1 percent while Amani National Congress leader, Musalia Mudavadi, came third with 12.3 percent. Wetangula managed only 2 percent.





Following the outcome of this opinion poll, Khalwale said NASA’s steering committee will not be swayed by opinion polls that put Raila Odinga as the popular candidate.





“We are aware that although aspects of the poll results are quite exciting…sometimes they can be used to manipulate the outcomes,” Khalwale said.





Khalwale said ODM might have compromised Infotrak to show Raila Odinga as the most popular candidate in NASA.





The Kenyan DAILY POST